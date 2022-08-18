Apolinario, IBO flyweight champ, is GAB’s boxer of the month

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The newly-crowned International Boxing Organization (IBO) world flyweight champion Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario is the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) “Boxer of the Month” after his sensational knockout victory in South Africa last July 29, 2022.

The 23-year-old Apolinario knocked out erstwhile world champion Gideon Buthelezi in the first round of their world title duel at the International Convention Center in East London, South Africa.

Apolinario’s huge knockout victory didn’t just help him get the IBO world flyweight title, but it also ended the Philippines’s momentary world title drought in boxing.

To honor his spectacular victory, GAB recognized Apolinario of Maasim, Sarangani Province as its “Boxer of the Month.”

The last time Apolinario earned such recognition from the country’s sports regulating agency was in August 2021 back when he was a rising prospect who earned a position in the world rankings.

During that time he was joined by former world title challenger Melvin Jerusalem of ZIP Sanman Boxing Team, and Omega Boxing Gym’s Pete Apolinar.

Apolinario has been busy attending courtesy calls from various people around the country. Upon his arrival from South Africa, he visited the Malacañang Palace to pay a courtesy visit to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Apolinario also visited former senator and eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

Aside from revealing the “Boxer of the Month,” GAB also released its latest ratings for the month of July.

/dbs