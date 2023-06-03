Mama to go 10 rounds with Mexican boxer in Merida

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jerven “Iron Fist” Mama of Sanman Boxing Team will test his mettle in Mexico by facing Yahir Alan Frank Verdugo in Merida, Mexico on June 17, 2023.

The 26-year-old Mama, who is the twin brother of former world title challenger, Jayson Mama, will try to make a name in foreign soil by taking on the Mexican prospect.

He has a record of 13 wins with 7 knockouts, 2 defeats, and 1 draw. This will be Mama’s first Mexican opponent, so is Verdugo who will face his first Filipino opponent.

Their bout is scheduled for 10 rounds in the flyweight division.

Latest win of Mama

Mama is fresh from a split decision victory against Ruben Davidas last February 26 in his hometown in General Santos City.

Before that, Mama suffered two straight losses. He absorbed his first loss in the hands of Omega Boxing Gym prospect, Mark Vicelles, via a 10th round knockout in 2021 in Cebu.

His second loss came last October against ARQ Boxing Stable’s Berland Robles in Consolacion, north Cebu. Mama lost via unanimous decision after 10 rounds.

Verdugo is undefeated

Meanwhile, Verdugo is undefeated in 12 bouts with 9 knockouts.

His last three bouts were nothing short of being impressive. In 2022, he beats fellow Mexican Carlos Mejia in Mexicali via a first round stoppage. He followed it up with a win against Raul Rubio Pereyda via a third round technical knockout in Mexico City.

Last March 18, he scored another TKO victory against Ricardo Rojas Gomex in Chihuahua, Mexico. This will be Verdugo’s first 10-rounder bout.

