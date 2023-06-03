PFF U19 boys Group B national tournament starts this June in Cebu

By: Glendale G. Rosal - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | June 03,2023 - 05:40 PM
PFF U19 boys Group B tournament starts this June in Cebu. In photo are CVFA's U19 players (in yellow jersey) fights for ball possession during one of their matches in last year's PFF National Championships-second division group stage at the CCSC. | Photo from PFF Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) under renovation, the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex will be the battleground for the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 Boys National Championship 2023 Group B tournament on June 21 to 29, 2023.

This national-level football tournament will be fielding in 12 teams representing various regional football associations and PFF member clubs around the country. 

The PFF officially announced the tournament on Friday, June 2 through President Mariano “Nonong” Araneta. 

READ: Powerhouse Borussia Dortmund to conduct 5-day football camp in Cebu

CVFA to host PFF Group B tourney

The Group B competition will be hosted by the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA). They will go up against Davao South Regional Football Association and Panay Football Association. 

Also, the South Cotabato-Sarangani-General Santos City Football Association, Camiguin-Misamis Oriental Regional Football Association, and the  Zamboanga-Dipolog Football Association will compete in Group B. 

It can be recalled that CVFA also hosted last year’s bubble competition at the CCSC. The competition featured Group E with the Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association and Negros Oriental-Siquijor Regional Football Association.

CVFA’s U19 squad ruled Group E and went on to compete in the national championships in Zamboanga where they had a decent first runner-up finish that brought them back to the national football scene. 

Group A Games in Cavite

Meanwhile, Group A competition will be held at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona Cavite.

The top two teams in each group will qualify to the final round, while the two bottom teams will become part of the second division. 

