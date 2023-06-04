US Embassy hikes nonimmigrant visa fees

By: Philipppine Daily Inquirer June 04,2023 - 10:17 AM
US Embassy in Manila. (INQUIRER FILE PHOTO)

US Embassy in Manila. (INQUIRER FILE PHOTO)

The US Embassy announced on Thursday, June 1, that it will increase its charges for regular nonimmigrant visas from $160 to $185 starting June 17, according to Consul General Mark McGovern.

“But the good news is that visas for Philippine nationals are good for 10 years so you just pay once and that $185 means you carry a visa for $18.50 per year,” McGovern said, stressing that immigrant visas will not be increased. —JACOB LAZARO

RELATED STORIES

Magic list? Here’s what you really need when applying for US visa

US visa application ‘easy’; issuance rate ‘high’ in PH – embassy

US stops issuing new work visas to Filipinos

How Filipinos can live, work, and study in the USA through residence by investment

Kuwait, where OFW abuse is routine, targets Filipino visas as PH gov’t flip flops on deployment ban

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: US embassy, visa
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.