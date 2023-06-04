US Embassy hikes nonimmigrant visa fees

The US Embassy announced on Thursday, June 1, that it will increase its charges for regular nonimmigrant visas from $160 to $185 starting June 17, according to Consul General Mark McGovern.

“But the good news is that visas for Philippine nationals are good for 10 years so you just pay once and that $185 means you carry a visa for $18.50 per year,” McGovern said, stressing that immigrant visas will not be increased. —JACOB LAZARO

RELATED STORIES

Magic list? Here’s what you really need when applying for US visa

US visa application ‘easy’; issuance rate ‘high’ in PH – embassy

US stops issuing new work visas to Filipinos

How Filipinos can live, work, and study in the USA through residence by investment

Kuwait, where OFW abuse is routine, targets Filipino visas as PH gov’t flip flops on deployment ban

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP