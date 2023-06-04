US Embassy hikes nonimmigrant visa fees
The US Embassy announced on Thursday, June 1, that it will increase its charges for regular nonimmigrant visas from $160 to $185 starting June 17, according to Consul General Mark McGovern.
“But the good news is that visas for Philippine nationals are good for 10 years so you just pay once and that $185 means you carry a visa for $18.50 per year,” McGovern said, stressing that immigrant visas will not be increased. —JACOB LAZARO
