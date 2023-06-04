Pagasa: Cloudy Sunday with possible rain showers nationwide
MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will prevail nationwide on Sunday due to the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.
Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda said the southwest monsoon will be most felt in the western section of Central and Southern Luzon.
“Patuloy na umiiral ang habagat dito sa kanlurang bahagi ng ating bansa kung saan ngayong araw ay nagdudulot pa rin ito ng maulap na kalangitan at mga kalat kalat na pag-ulan dito sa western section ng Central at Southern Luzon,” Castañeda said in an early morning update.
(The southwest monsoon continues to affect the western part of our country. Today it is expected to bring cloudy skies and scattered rains to the western section of Central and Southern Luzon.)
She added that Pagasa had not monitored any weather disturbance or low-pressure area (LPA) that may affect the country’s weather.
(We have not spotted any weather disturbance, except for the cloud clusters located east of the Visayas and Mindanao outside the Philippine area of responsibility. We are monitoring these cloud clusters which may become a low pressure area in the next few days.)
Earlier, Pagasa predicted that about 10 to 15 tropical cyclones might affect the country from June to October, which may make landfall in Luzon and Visayas or enhance the southwest monsoon.
Currently, no gale warning is in effect over any of the country’s seaboards.
Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Sunday
- Metro Manila: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 17 to 23 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 25 to 37 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 22 to 30 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
