PMI’s Daniel Nicolas suffers first pro career loss in hands of Japanese foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Daniel Nicolas of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable suffered his first pro career loss in his first fight abroad last Saturday evening, June 3, 2023.

Nicolas suffered a second round technical knockout against Japanese up-and-comer Kenji Fujita in their eight-rounder bout at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Fujita unleashed a series of combinations to down Nicolas for a quick victory.

Despite the loss, Nicolas showed some fight, especially in the first round when he came out aggressive with power punches to the head and body.

However, Fujita used his timing and counter punching prowess to match Nicolas’ aggressiveness.

In the second round, Fujita went for the kill, landing heavy blows to the head and body of Nicolas, forcing the referee to stop the lopsided bout.

The 29-year-old Japanese improved his unbeaten record to four wins with three knockouts. Nicolas is the third Filipino defeated by Fujita.

In October last year, Fujita defeated Ronnie Campos via a fourth round knockout, and last July, he defeated Jestine Tesoro, who Nicolas also defeated in December 2022 via a six-round unanimous decision.

His defeat against Fujita ended Nicolas’ winning streak which stands at seven fights with four knockouts, and one loss.

However, Nicolas remains the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Youth featherweight champion, a titale which he earned in his win against Tesoro last December in Bohol.

