Phivolcs raises Mayon volcano status to Alert Level 2

MANILA, Philippines —State volcanologists on Monday raised alert level 2 over Mayon volcano due to increasing unrest.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said alert 2 means, “there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to phreatic eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruption.”

The agency said alert level 2 means there is an increased risk of sudden explosions, rockfall and landslides due to the latest developments in the volcano.

“The public is strongly advised to be vigilant and desist from entering the six kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone to minimize risks from sudden explosions, rockfall and landslides,” Phivolcs said.

“In case of ash fall events that may affect communities downwind of Mayon’s crater, people should cover their nose and mouth with a damp, clean cloth or dust mask,” it added.

Since the last week of April 2023, Phivolcs said daily visual and camera monitoring of the summit crater revealed an increase in rockfall from the volcano.

The rockfall increased in frequency from an average of 5 events per day to 49 events a day.

Also, a total of 318 rockfall events have also been recorded by Mayon Volcano Network since April 1, while 26 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded for the same period.

The highest sulfur dioxide emission measured last April also greatly increased.

Phivolcs had put Mayon volcano under Alert Level 1 last March 16.

