Win a Superhero Feast for Dad: Join the Father’s Day Buffet Giveaway at Caja Kitchen Cebu!

Celebrate all the incredible fathers who have graced our lives with their love and support this Father’s Day! Caja Kitchen Cebu invites you to join its Father’s Day Buffet Giveaway to win a free lunch or dinner buffet for four on June 17th, a day before Father’s Day.

The mechanics for participating in the giveaway is so easy.

Share your heartwarming photo with Dad and tell us why he’s your ultimate super Dad by commenting on the giveaway post. Make sure to tag your Dad in the comment section! Increase your chances of winning by sharing the original post and tagging three friends or family members who would relish the opportunity to join in the festivities. Remember to set your profile to public so we can see your entry.

On June 13th, Caja Kitchen Cebu will announce the six lucky winners who will indulge in a sumptuous meal with their Dad and loved ones on June 17th. What better way to start the Father’s Day weekend than with a delicious feast surrounded by family?

And the celebration continues! Mark your calendars for June 18th as Caja Kitchen offers a Superdad Special Buffet. This amazing gastronomic adventure promises to tantalize your palate and pay tribute to the incredible dads in your life.

With Caja Kitchen’s special buffet, indulge in a sumptuous feast for only Php 699 per person. Savor the exquisite flavors of our carefully crafted dishes, made with utmost love and care and always served with a warm smile.

Indulge in a range of mouthwatering delights as you savor the flavors of our carefully curated menu. From savory appetizers to succulent main courses and delightful desserts to unlimited iced tea, Caja Kitchen’s Superdad Special Buffet has something for everyone.

Treat your Dad to a memorable dining experience that celebrates his role as the superhero in your family. The Superdad Special Buffet will be available for lunch from 12:00N to 3:00 PM and for dinner from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on June 18th.

Take advantage of this chance to win a lunch or dinner for four in Caja Kitchen Cebu’s Father’s Day Buffet Giveaway and celebrate Father’s Day in style. So book your table now and make this Father’s Day a remarkable occasion for your super Dad!

Contact +63 917 728 9912 or +63 32 230 6777 for inquiries and reservations. Also, follow Caja Kitchen Cebu‘s social media pages for updates and announcements.

ADVERTORIAL