Cebu Daily Newscast: More Cebuanos to join 2023 PBA Draft
Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, June 7.
More Cebuanos to join 2023 PBA Draft
More Cebuano basketball players will be trying their luck in this year’s PBA Draft in September.
Among them is Shane Menina, a former University of Cebu (UC) Webmaster who is from Talisay City, Cebu.
The 5-foot-10 Menina seems ripe enough for the PBA as he has had several stints in other leagues since his time in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi). He has played in the NCAA and the MPBL. He was also selected by the Marinerong Pilipino during the 2020 PBA D-League draft.
Tomas Osmeña: ‘DNA results could never change Don Sergio’s legacy’
DNA results may prove that he was a child born out of wedlock but that will never change President Sergio Osmeña’s legacy to the country.
This was the sentiment of former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña after results of the DNA test that traced the paternal lineage of ‘Cebu’s Grand Old Man’ had been revealed.
Capitol to take over canyoneering ops in Kawasan as clearing to take place soon
As clearing operation at the famous Kawasan Falls in Badian will start, the Cebu Provincial Government is set toke over the operations of canyoneering activities there.
Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Monday, June 5, 2023, announced that they will be demolishing abandoned structures and hazardous materials, most left in the wake of Typhoon Odette, around Kawasan Falls anytime soon.
Paolo Contis dumepensa sa pagiging host ng Eat Bulaga: ‘Wala kaming chance na palitan ang Tito, Vic & Joey’
UMANI ng batikos ang live episode kahapon ng “Eat Bulaga” sa GMA 7 matapos ipakilala ang mga bagong host nito na ipinalit kina Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto at Joey de Leon.
Sa katunayan, binoykot pa ito ng mga loyal viewers ng “Eat Bulaga” bilang pakikisimpatya at pagrespeto sa iconic trio na TVJ at sa iba pang Dabarkads na nag-resign sa TAPE, Incorporated, na siyang producer ng longest-running noontime show sa Pilipinas.
