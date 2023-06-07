Jayson Mama wins in Battle of former world title challengers

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Jayson “Smasher” Mama outclassed Robert “Super Inggo” Paradero in the battle of former world title challengers last Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the main event of the fight card promoted by Sanman Boxing in T’Boli, South Cotabato.

Mama beat Paradero via unanimous decision after 10 rounds.

The victory improved the 26-year-old Mama’s record to 11 wins (10 by knockouts) and one defeat.

Mama, one of Sanman Boxing Gym’s banner boxers, extended his winning streak to three fights since his 2021 loss to Sunny Edwards of the United Kingdom for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight title in Dubai, UAE.

Meanhwile, Paradero, also 26, suffered his third straight defeat since 2022. He has a record of 18 wins (12 KOs), four defeats, and one draw.

Paradero, from Bukidnon, has been struggling to earn a victory since 2021.

Mama floored Paradero with a right straight in the second round. The knockdown proved to be one of the pivotal moments for Mama to get the judges’ nods after the bout.

Paradero fought back, but Mama remained composed and held on to the round.

In the third round, Paradero hit Mama with a right straight. Mama touched his gloves on the canvas after getting hit, but the referee didn’t count it as a knockdown.

As the bout progressed, both boxers went back and forth, with Mama landing the cleaner shots, earning him the unanimous decision win.

In the undercard, Adam Diu Abdulhamid edged Jose Ocampo via unanimous decision in their welterweight eight-rounder duel.

Also, Kenny Demecillo also bagged an eight-rounder unanimous decision win against Kim Lindog.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

All systems go for Paradero vs Mama bout in South Cotabato

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP