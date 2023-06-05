All systems go for Paradero vs Mama bout in South Cotabato

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The battle of ex-world title challengers is officially a go as Jayson “Smasher” Mama and Robert “Kapitan Inggo” Paradero both passed the mandatory weigh-in on Monday at the Sanman Boxing Gym in General Santos City.

Mama and Paradero, both tipped the weighing scales exactly at 112 pounds.

Both well known boxers will fight for 10 rounds in a non-title bout in the main event of the Sanman Boxing-promoted fight card on Tuesday,June 6, 2023, at the T’Boli in South Cotabato.

Mama, who is one of Sanman Boxing Team’s top boxers, has a record of 18 wins with one knockout and only suffered one defeat.

His only defeat came during his world title shot against British Sunny Edwards for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight title in 2021.

Despite the loss, Mama redeemed himself by stacking up back-to-back victories against Ramel Antaran and Crison Omayao in 2022.

On the other hand, Paradero has an 18-4-1 (win-loss-draw) record with 12 knockout wins.

Paradero also lost his world title bid in the hands of fellow Filipino and then World Boxing Association (WBA) world minimumweight Vic Saludar in 2021 via split decision.

Unlike Mama, Paradero suffered successive defeats in Thailand for the same world title versus Thammanoon Niyomtrong and to fellow Filipino Vince Paras.

Meanwhile, Sanman Boxing Gym’s Kenny Demecillo and ADam Diu Abdulhamid also passed the weigh-in for their respective bouts.

Demecillo, who is set to fight Kim Lindog in an eight-rounder super bantamweight duel, weighed in at 122 pounds, while the latter tipped the scales at 123 lbs.

Abdulhamid and Jose Ocampo, who will fight for eight rounds in the welterweight division, weighed in at 154lbs and 150lbs, respectively.

