Two more nabbed in Ronda for peddling fake bills

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A day after arresting a 50-year-old man in Brgy. Pasil here, authorities apprehended two more individuals for peddling counterfeit peso bills down south.

Police in Ronda town in southwestern Cebu arrested a live-in couple on Tuesday evening, June 6, 2023, for distributing fake peso bills.

The suspects were identified as Jennifer Señar and Ahli Sacayan. Both Señar and Sacayan are residents from Luzon. The former has an address in Bulacan while the latter is from Caloocan City.

Señar and Sacayan just bought chicken liver and gizzard, at one kilogram each, from two vendors at the Ronda Public Market around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shortly after getting their change, the two vendors, Marrisa Ogario and Roela Alcazaren, noticed that the P1,000 peso bill handed to them by the couple looked different.

When they realized it was a fake peso note, Ogario and Alcazaren yelled for help, and alerted bystanders who caught up with Señar and Sacayan.

The bystanders then brought the two to the police station, where law enforcers seized three more counterfeit P1,000-peso bills from them.

The victims, Ogario and Alcarazen, also went to the police to turn over the fake P1,000-peso bill handed to them.

Señar and Sacayan, currently under the custody of Ronda Police Station, will be facing charges for violation of Article 168 of Revised Penal Code.

Ronda is a fifth-class municipality located approximately 86 kilometers southwest of Cebu.

On June 5, A middle-aged man from Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu landed in jail as he was accused of distributing fake Philippine Peso bills in Cebu City.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) and the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU-7) confirmed arresting Mario Pazon in an entrapment operation in Sitio Mahayahay, Brgy. Pasil, Cebu City.

