How to apply for a Canada visitor visa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Traveling to Canada has become easier for Filipinos who had a Canadian visa in the last 10 years and those who currently hold a US non-immigrant visa.

This as Canada added the Philippines to its electronic travel authorization (eTA) program.

However, those who are not eligible for an eTA will still need a visitor visa before traveling to Canada.

Here’s how you can apply for a visitor visa for Canada:

The first step an applicant must do is to get the supporting documents that show that he meets the criteria for a visitor visa.

The documents that the applicant has to submit with his visa application depend on his reason for visiting Canada.

For instance, if you are visiting Canada as a tourist, you may have to submit your travel history, itinerary (a document that shows how long you plan to stay and what you’ll do in Canada), account statement (bank name and contact and proof it is your account), and identity document (such as passports, US Permit to Re-Enter, US Refugee Travel Document, and other refugee travel documents for non-citizens).

The applicant might also need to submit the use of a representative document (if applicable). Family members who apply on behalf of the applicant or third parties need to complete this form.

Each applicant 18 years or older must also complete the Family Information (IMM 5645) form, while the minors need to submit a letter that authorizes the minor child to travel to Canada.

After gathering the required documents, the applicant can apply online by creating an account, uploading the required documents, and paying the required fees.

The next step would be to give your biometrics, including your fingerprints and photo, to local visa application centers in the Philippines for processing.

Your online application will then be evaluated. If the documents are incomplete, the immigration officers of IRCC will return your application without processing it, but if they will approve your application, they will ask you to send to them your passport and follow their further instructions. Once approved, you can now prepare your travel Canada! You may need to bring documents you submitted with your visa application, or present additional documents to the border services officer on arrival in Canada. If you were invited to come to Canada and if you got a letter from a company or individual that invited you to Canada, it is best to bring it with you as a border services officer may ask you to present it. You will also undergo additional identity check before you will be allowed entry to Canada.