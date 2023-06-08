A Fresh Fusion of Cebuano Flavors: NUSTAR Resort’s NU Burger

Following the resounding success of the 3rd Cebu Food and Wine Festival‘s grand tasting event last June 3, 2023, NUSTAR Resort and Casino hosted the first of 60 CFWF captivating events with the launch of the NUSTAR NU Burger at Il Primo Steakhouse last June 4, 2023.

Guest chef, the internationally acclaimed Chef John Buenaventura, showcased his culinary expertise with this delectable NU Burger that promises to tantalize taste buds and elevate the Cebuano dining experience to new heights.

The gourmet burger promises to be a culinary revelation, showcasing a harmony of textures and tastes. The succulent, perfectly cooked Australian Wagyu rump (MB6) patty with Wagyu beef fat is expertly paired with the potato-pandesal bun, some crispy potato chips, light salad, and a symphony of distinctly Cebuano flavors such as mayonnaise extracted from Lechon and dried mango ketchup.

Diners will crave more from this flavorful fusion of premium ingredients, resulting in an exceptional gastronomic experience. “The burger is not just heavy but refreshing,” the Dubai-based chef said. Each bite offers a delightful explosion of taste that reflects Chef John’s mastery of his craft.

Of course, this gourmet NU Burger is best paired with beer, like a match made in food heaven! During the launch, Cebuano-based craft beer maker Bauhinia Brewery took guests on a sensational beer flight with its four craft beers: Pilsner, German Lager, Vienna Lager, and the India Pale Lager (IPL).

Get your fill of pints and patties at Il Primo for Php888, a masterful pairing of the NUSTAR NU Burger and craft beer from Bauhinia Brewery, available until June 13.

Call NUSTAR Restaurant Reservations at 0996 683 8888 for dining inquiries and reservations. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

