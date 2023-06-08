Must Eats

A Fresh Fusion of Cebuano Flavors: NUSTAR Resort’s NU Burger

By: - June 08, 2023

Following the resounding success of the 3rd Cebu Food and Wine Festival‘s grand tasting event last June 3, 2023, NUSTAR Resort and Casino hosted the first of 60 CFWF captivating events with the launch of the NUSTAR NU Burger at Il Primo Steakhouse last June 4, 2023.

CHEF JOHN BUENAVENTURA

Internationally Acclaimed Chef

Cebu Food and Wine Festival 2023 Guest Chef

 

Guest chef, the internationally acclaimed Chef John Buenaventura, showcased his culinary expertise with this delectable NU Burger that promises to tantalize taste buds and elevate the Cebuano dining experience to new heights.

NUSTAR NU BURGER

Chef John with the Il Primo Steakhouse Team at NUSTAR Resort and Casino. (PHOTO BY: IVAN PETER B. MONTECILLO)

The gourmet burger promises to be a culinary revelation, showcasing a harmony of textures and tastes. The succulent, perfectly cooked Australian Wagyu rump (MB6) patty with Wagyu beef fat is expertly paired with the potato-pandesal bun, some crispy potato chips, light salad, and a symphony of distinctly Cebuano flavors such as mayonnaise extracted from Lechon and dried mango ketchup.

NUSTAR NU BURGER

Internationally acclaimed Chef John Buenaventura. (PHOTO BY: IVAN PETER B. MONTECILLO)

Diners will crave more from this flavorful fusion of premium ingredients, resulting in an exceptional gastronomic experience. “The burger is not just heavy but refreshing,” the Dubai-based chef said. Each bite offers a delightful explosion of taste that reflects Chef John’s mastery of his craft.

Of course, this gourmet NU Burger is best paired with beer, like a match made in food heaven! During the launch, Cebuano-based craft beer maker Bauhinia Brewery took guests on a sensational beer flight with its four craft beers: Pilsner, German Lager, Vienna Lager, and the India Pale Lager (IPL).

NUSTAR NU BURGER

Pints and Patties: NUSTAR NU Burger and Bauhinia Craft Beer Flights for only P888. (VIA NUSTAR RESORT FB)

Get your fill of pints and patties at Il Primo for Php888, a masterful pairing of the NUSTAR NU Burger and craft beer from Bauhinia Brewery, available until June 13.

Call NUSTAR Restaurant Reservations at 0996 683 8888 for dining inquiries and reservations. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

