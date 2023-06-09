5K vacancies for ‘Independence Day’ Job Fair in Cebu, Dumaguete

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 5,000 job openings await job seekers in the region in the two simultaneous Kalayaan Job fairs that the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE 7) will hold this Monday, June 12, 2023.

The simultaneous job fairs would be held in Cebu City and Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental in line with the celebration of the 125th Philippine Independence and the Nationhood and are in partnership with the two cities’ Public Employment Service Offices (PESOs).

DOLE 7 will hold the jobs fair in SM Seaside City, Cebu, and Robinsons Place- Dumaguete City.

As of Thursday, June 8, 2023, DOLE 7 said 5,245 vacant positions are up for grabs.

For the Cebu City job fair, 2,317 available positions from 30 participating employers are waiting for applicants.

In a statement, DOLE 7 director Lilia Estillore encouraged all jobseekers in Cebu to take advantage of the job fair since some private transportation companies provide free transportation and fare discounts.

For the Cebu City Kalayaan Job Fair, the top positions open are for healthcare associates (200 job vacancies), retail associates (200), service crew (200), social media specialists (100), customer representatives (100), and Outbound Sales Representatives (100).

Meanwhile, job seekers in Dumaguete City may choose from the 2,078 local positions available and around 850 postings for overseas employment that come from the 46 participating employers, with the following top jobs posted: Customer Service Representatives (600), Production Support Crew (300), and ESL Teachers (100).

DOLE 7 urged the jobseekers to pre-register ahead of time. Applicants in Cebu are advised to pre-register at https://bit.ly/2023KalayaanJF.

Jobseekers only need to prepare pre-employment documents including a Biodata, Picture (2×2), Certificate of Employment (if available), Diploma/Transcript of Records, and Authenticated Birth Certificate.

“We continue to help expand employment opportunities. And it is our mandate that we promote gainful employment opportunities for the public through the conduct of job fairs,” said Estillore.

“Through this initiative, we hope to produce more hired on the spot or HOTS, thereby freeing them from unemployment or underemployment. We encourage everybody who is looking for a job to take full advantage of our Kalayaan job fairs on June 12,” added Estillore.

RELATED STORIES:

Senate approves national employment masterplan creation

140 job applicants hired on the spot in DOLE-7 Kalayaan jobs fair

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP