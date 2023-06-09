Pride Month: Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion at Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu

As June rolls around, Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu prepares to embrace the spirit of love, acceptance, and equality as it hosts a series of exciting events to celebrate Pride Month, collectively called “Happy to Be.” Whether you’re an art enthusiast, an advocate for equality, or simply someone who appreciates a good drag performance, Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu‘s Pride Month activities offer something for everyone.

Art lovers and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a captivating exhibition at the hotel lobby on June 2. The art exhibit, specifically curated for Pride Month, is entitled “Humanizing SOGIE”. It will showcase an array of thought-provoking artworks that celebrate the LGBTQ+ experience, encourage self-expression, and explore the themes of love, identity, and equality by artists of the Toledo Neo Artists Group (TNAG). This visually stimulating event provides a platform for local artists to express their creativity and communicate powerful messages through their artwork.

Continuing the festivities, Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu will host a Pride Symposium on June 8, which aims to foster meaningful conversations and create a safe space for dialogue surrounding LGBTQ+ rights and issues. It will be hosted by tech entrepreneur and LGBTQ+ advocate Enrique San Juan. Distinguished speakers, advocates, and community leaders will come together to discuss various topics such as safe sex, gender sensitivity, workplace inclusion, the masculine experience, the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community, and steps towards creating a more inclusive society.

The highlight of the Pride Month celebrations is the highly anticipated Drag Me to Quest Show on June 10. This dazzling extravaganza promises to be an evening of glitz, glamour, and fabulous performances by renowned drag artists from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, featuring Minty Fresh of Drag Race Philippines Season 1. Audiences can expect a mesmerizing showcase of talent, creativity, and self-expression as the performers take the stage and captivate the crowd with their charisma and larger-than-life personas. To buy tickets to the show, you may click on this link: https://bit.ly/DragMeToQuest.

Beyond the events, Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu is extending its support to the LGBTQ+ community through its Pride and Rainbow pastries, available for sale, and special room promotions throughout the month of June. A portion of the proceeds from the sales will be donated to the LoveYourself organization, a non-profit group dedicated to providing HIV testing, support, and education for people of the LGBTQ+ community.



Whether you’re an art enthusiast, an advocate for equality, or simply someone who appreciates a good drag performance, Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu’s Pride Month activities offer something for everyone. Mark your calendars, come together with friends, family, and allies, and join in the festivities as Cebu shines brightly with love, acceptance, and celebration throughout the month of June.

To stay updated about promotions and events, follow Quest Hotel and Conference Cebu on Instagram and Facebook, or visit www.questhotelsandresorts.com/cebu. ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Quest Celebrates 10 Years of Hospitality in Cebu

Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu Puts the Yum in Yam!

Cebu, The Land of Summer Adventures