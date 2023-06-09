Melindo ready for July 1 OPBF title defense against Korean boxer in South Korea  

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion and current Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver featherweight champion Milan “El Metodico” Melindo is ready to trade leathers with Korean Jong Seon Kang with roughly less than a month before their July 1, 2023, showdown in South Korea.

The 35-year-old Melindo, who is gunning to become a world champion again, will make his first title defense in Gwangju City, South Korea against the younger and taller Kang.

READ: Milan Melindo slated to make OPBF title defense in South Korea on July 1

“Ready na mi sa akong dula sa umaabot nga July 1. Three months among training, nagsparring sad ko og mga quality boxers. Amo gistudyhan ang dula sa akong kontra kay taas kaayo siya nako,” said Melindo in a video interview he recorded earlier this week.

(We are ready for the fight this coming July 1. I trained for three months, I also sparred with quality boxers. We studied the game of the opponent because he is taller than me.)

Melindo said that he sparred with former four-division world champion Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. and former three-division world champion Johnriel Casimero here in Cebu.

In addition, he also sparred with taller boxers such as Kit Garces, Jeo Santisima, and Pete Apolinar.

Melindo admitted that he has a height disadvantage over Kang. Melindo stands at 5-foot-2 while Kang is six inches taller than him at 5-foot-8.

READ: Donaire, Santiago dispute WBC bantam crown July 15

Entertaining fight

Melindo said that he vowed to give an entertaining fight to Filipino boxing fans and his die-hard supporters.

Ironically, he said that he did not mind winning or losing, as long as he could give a great fight, while he planned to become a world champion anew.

“Sa akong level, wala na nako gimind kung modaog o mapildi, para nako mas importante makahatag og nindot nga dula para sa tanan manan-aw labi na sa akong mga fans,” he said.

(At my level, I do not mind anymore if I win or lose, what is important to me is I can give a good fight for all who will watch the fight especially my fans.)

“Kani nga dula is for them and for myself ug sa mga young generations, labi na kadto akong gipang tudluan nga mainspired sila,” said Melindo who represents Prime Stags Sports boxing stable.

This fight is for them and for myself and to the young generations especially those whom I have taught that they will be inspired.)

READ: Melindo returns, headlines Sinulog fight card of Prime Stags Sports

On paper, Melindo has the upper hand when it comes to experience and accolades achieved. He has a record of 39 wins with 14 knockouts and 5 defeats. He is the former IBF and and IBO world light flyweight champion.

Meanwhile, Kang, 21, hasn’t fought an opponent with the caliber of Melindo. He has a relatively young record of 16 wins, 9 knockouts, 1 defeat, and 2 draws.

However, he is making his name in the Korean boxing scene for being a tormentor of several Filipino boxers. Kang defeated Omega Boxing Gym prospects in Tomjune Mangubat and Pete Apolinar, along with John Ray Logatiman.

