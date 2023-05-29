Robbers strike gadget store in Argao

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | May 29,2023 - 11:34 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Argao town, southern Cebu are now hunting down the robbers who took off over P20,000 worth of gadgets from a store last Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Still unidentified robbers hit a store selling electronics and gadgets in Argao Public Market in Brgy. Poblacion on Sunday.

According to initial findings from the police, the robbery may have taken place around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

A certain Wilson Dimol reported to investigators that their store may have been robbed after they found traces of trespassing.

These included a broken padlock, belongings in disarray, and several smartphones and charges missing. Robbers stole a total of five functioning smartphones and seven defective ones, several chargers, and a P100 cash. The total value of the items missing amounted to P28,350.

In the meantime, police are now gathering information, including from possible witnesses and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from nearby establishments, to determine the identities of the suspects.

Argao is a first-class municipality located approximately 71 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Suspect in roadside robbery in Escario arrested

Man robbed in Cebu City just a few minutes after disembarking ship

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP