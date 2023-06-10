DPS collects 92.13 tons of garbage in city-wide clean-up drive on Saturday

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 10,2023 - 05:28 PM

Volunteers join the city-wide clean-up drive on Saturday. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s Department of Public Services (DPS) collected at least 92.13 tons of garbage during a clean-up drive held on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

This volume is equivalent to 43 truckload of garbage, according to Coastal Management Task Force (CMTF) head Reymarr Hijara.

Hijara told CDN Digital that the 12th city-wide clean-up challenge also gathered at least 8,500 volunteers.

| Contributed photo

The clean-up challenge covered significant water bodies and tributaries here, including the Mahiga Creek, Guadalupe and Bulacao Rivers, the vicinity of Barangay Carreta and the Tinago-Tejero Bridge.

Volunteers also cleaned the coastal areas of Barangays Ermita and Pasil and the vicinity of the South Road Properties (SRP) tower and Il Corso Coast.

|Contributed photo

Hijara said the clean-up started at around 6 a.m. and lasted only from 45 minutes to one hour and 30 minutes in some venues because of the already hot weather.

Clean-up participants included City Hall and barangays personnel and volunteers coming from national government agencies, religious and civic groups, school organizations, and private companies.

“This is more than just a cleanup event. It is a movement to inspire everyone to take care of our environment and practice proper waste management. We want to make Cebu City a model of sustainability and environmental stewardship for the whole country,” CMTF said in a statement. / dcb

