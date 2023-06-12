Former Senator Rodolfo ‘Pong’ Biazon passes away

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Rodolfo Biazon has passed away, his family confirmed on Monday.

He was 88 years old.

“Thank you so much for all the prayers. It was truly worth it. Papa fought a long and exhausting battle,” said Rino Biazon, the senator’s son, in a Facebook post.

“It’s time to get rest, Papa! We love you so dearly! Thanks for bringing HONOR to the Biazon family. We are so proud of you!”

Muntinlupa mayor Ruffy Biazon said the patriarch was confined in the hospital since May 21 due to “serious pneumonia,”

He was intubated from May 22 until June 3.

The military official-turned-politician was also diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022, according to the local chief executive.

Biazon served as the chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the administration of late president Corazon Aquino.

He worked a senator from 1992 to 1995 and was elected again in 1998.

He served the Senate until 2010.

APL

