Marcos challenges Filipinos on Independence Day: Assert your liberties

MANILA, Philippines — With the country celebrating its 125th Independence Day, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. challenged Filipinos to assert the liberties that their ancestors had fought for.

Marcos Jr. said that he joins the country in celebration of independence and freedom, saying that “we are the inheritors of the glorious heroism and nobility that our ancestors have demonstrated throughout our long and storied history.”

However, the President pointed out that there are still battles that cannot be seen by the eyes. For this, he encouraged Filipinos to draw inspiration from the courage of national heroes.

“I challenge each of us: On the 125th year since the declaration of our freedom, let us assert our liberty day by day. In everything we do, let us pursue excellence and integrity with the knowledge that we are living out the visions our predecessors held on to and the comfort they toiled for,” the President said in his message to the public.

According to Marcos Jr., the flag, national march, and written proclamation of independence were a result of the battles and sacrifices of the Philippine people.

“Later, with new oppressors and challenges, our people remained defiant-affirming that it is in our core to defend what is ours. And with all that this occasion symbolizes and entails, we understand better now that liberty will not flourish on its own; freedom will not materialize unless it is declared boldly, believed sincerely, and demonstrated passionately,” he said.

Marcos Jr. then urged Filipinos to take charge of the fight that earned the country its freedom.

“As we look towards a bright future, I urge all of us to take ownership of the fight that gave birth to the independence of our noble and indomitable republic,” he said.

