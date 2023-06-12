Sara Duterte, Leni Robredo, Raffy Tulfo top presidential bets in 2028 — SWS survey

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, Senator Raffy Tulfo, and former vice president Leni Robredo were the top three candidates picked to succeed President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in 2028, according to a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The survey was conducted from April 15 to 18 and was commissioned by former LPG Marketers’ Association party-list Rep. Arnel Ty, the SWS said on Sunday.

Of the 1,200 respondents polled by the SWS, 28 percent said they would vote for Duterte, 11 percent answered Tulfo, and 6 percent preferred Robredo.

The other seven candidates included on the list were former President Rodrigo Duterte, who placed fourth (3 percent), former Senator Manny Pacquiao (2 percent), Senator Robin Padilla (2 percent), former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (1 percent), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (1 percent), Senator Imee Marcos (1 percent), and Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos (1 percent).

Meanwhile, 41 percent of respondents nationwide either refused to pick a candidate or were not sure who to vote for.

SWS said the national survey used face-to-face computer-assisted personal interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide — 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The sampling has an error margin of ±3% for national percentages and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

