Cebu Daily Newscast: Oil price hike will begin June 13 amid global production cuts — DOE execs

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, June 13.

An oil price hike will be implemented beginning Tuesday, according to Department of Energy’s (DOE) Oil and Industry Management Assistant Director Rodela Romero.

He attributed the oil price hike to the international market, as production of oil had been tight.

Unioil had previously announced that beginning Tuesday to June 19, prices of oil products will increase as follows:

Diesel: P1.50 per liter

Gasoline: P1.30 per liter

At least six towns in Bohol province had a power outage on Sunday evening, June 11, due to a rat.

In a statement posted Monday on Facebook, power utility distributor Bohol Il Electric Cooperative Inc. (Boheco II) said the power interruption in Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Getafe, Buenavista, and some parts of San Miguel occurred after a rat passed on its electrical busbar at the Trinidad substation.

Former Senator Rodolfo Biazon has passed away, his family confirmed on Monday.

He was 88 years old.

Muntinlupa mayor Ruffy Biazon said the patriarch was confined in the hospital since May 21 due to “serious pneumonia,”

He was intubated from May 22 until June 3.

The odds are stacked against the Miami Heat as they head into Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals trailing 3-1 to the Denver Nuggets but one member of the team knows full well that all is not yet lost.

Heat power forward Kevin Love was part of the Cleveland Cavaliers team that fought back from 3-1 down in the best-of-seven championship series to beat the Golden State Warriors and capture the 2016 title.

RELATED STORIES

Oil firms to roll back fuel prices on June 6

Fuel prices increase by up to P1.40 per liter effective May 16

Nuggets take 3-1 lead in NBA Finals with 108-95 win over Heat

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP