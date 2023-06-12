Rat causes power outage in Bohol towns

TAGBILARAN CITY — At least six towns in Bohol province had a power outage on Sunday evening, June 11, due to a rat.

In a statement posted Monday on Facebook, power utility distributor Bohol Il Electric Cooperative Inc. (Boheco II) said the power interruption in Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Getafe, Buenavista, and some parts of San Miguel occurred after a rat passed on its electrical busbar at the Trinidad substation.

The outage was reported at around 8 p.m. and went on for hours.

Crew members of Boheco II later discovered that a rat caused the power outage.

Last June 1, a power outage occurred in Loon, Maribojoc, Cortes, Antequera, Corella, and Sikatuna towns after a snake crawled at the switchyard of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines in Corella town.

