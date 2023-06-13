Denver Nuggets are NBA champions
Jokić named Finals MVP
The Denver Nuggets are finally NBA champions.
The Nuggets ended a title drought by defeating the Miami Heat, 94-89, in Game 5 of the finals on Monday night, June 12, (Tuesday morning, June 13, Philippine time).
YOUR DENVER NUGGETS ARE THE 2023 NBA CHAMPIONS 🏆#bRINGItIn pic.twitter.com/aOHqbUYwOx
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 13, 2023
With a raucous capacity crowd packed into Ball Arena ready to celebrate, the Nuggets ended a 47-year championship wait, taking the best-of-seven series 4-1.
Western Conference MVP Nikola Jokić led the championship win for the Nuggets with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. added 16 while Jamal Murray chipped in 14.
SERIES RECAP:
- Game 1: Denver 104, Miami 93
- Game 2: Miami 111, Denver 108
- Game 3: Denver 109, Miami 94
- Game 4: Denver 108, Miami 95
Let’s get it goin’ 🤝 pic.twitter.com/TswFLeUd0T
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 13, 2023
Bruce Brown Jr. played huge down the stretch, sinking crucial baskets and freethrows to fend off the pesky Heat. He finished with 10.
Jokić was later named Finals MVP. He ranked first in points, rebounds and assists in the playoffs.
He averaged 30.2 points in the Finals.
Miami led at the half, 51-44.
Smoooth bucket. pic.twitter.com/sRoaMRkYwz
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 13, 2023
The Heat momentarily lost the lead in the third but settled for a 71-70 lead going into the final canto.
Not in AG’s house 🚫 pic.twitter.com/MuxJ6BgIJs
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 13, 2023
Denver got the lead early in the fourth but Miami refused to go away.
The Nuggets had to grind it out in the final minutes to bag the win and the NBA title.
/with reports from Reuters
