Solea Coast Resort Panglao: Salt & Sky Rooftop Lounge

Panglao Island, Bohol – Up here, there is a 360-view of the island that can literally take your breath away.

Christopher Benjamin “Chris” Gothong, Solea Hotels and Resorts chief executive officer, managing director, and owner described their Salt and Sky Rooftop Lounge as the place “where you can see the best sunset in Bohol.”

Up here, there is an expansive view of Panglao’s coastal blue tapestry juxtaposed with an idyllic green landscape that remind mere mortals of why life is best lived in gratitude.

Set against one of this archipelago’s dramatic sunsets as its backdrop, the world slows down at Solea Coastal Resort Panglao‘s newly-opened Salt and Sky Rooftop Lounge, the first of its kind in the island-province of Bohol.

The sky opened up showcasing a uniform blue hue when I went up to the resort’s topmost level at five in the afternoon. It did not look like it was going to rain because the sun was still out to bid us adieu.

For two days, I have been swimming in descriptions of how amazing and magical this rooftop lounge is.

But I have attended countless hotel, restaurant, and bar launches in my 16-year career as a journalist that I know enough that an owner’s descriptions of his property should always be verified.

“To see is to believe,” the old adage goes. Or in my case: “Experience it and then judge it.”

When I boarded the elevator from the property’s fifth floor, where I was checked in for three days and two nights, I told myself to manage my expectations. I thought that I would bear witness to yet another provincial scenery: the sea and its local fishing community.

But when the elevator opened for the resort’s roof deck, there was no denying that the lounge has a palpable force that draws you to the scene of the action.

Blue light and busy people greeted me at the entrance but it was the liberating sea breeze that led me to one end of the vibrant space.

Chris Gothong was not exaggerating when he described the view of this sunset as “the best.” You can certainly sit down, enjoy a glass (or two!) of margarita, and watch as the world passes by. The fast-paced world that brings out stress and pressure slows down and you are left with a moment of pure bliss and genuine pleasure.

Purchased in 2017, the lot where the Panglao resort now stands has access to the beach which is lively but not crowded. The resort had its grand opening in July 2022 with all of its 110 rooms offering relaxing views of Panglao Island.

I came from a long weekend of fieldwork when I joined Solea’s directors onboard a fast craft from Cebu to Bohol. Groggy and misty-eyed from the boat trip, I found myself eating lunch and interacting with Chris and his team of directors. I did not expect to be given an unexpected sneak peek of Solea’s company culture: fun-loving, close-knit, and community-oriented.

I was elated to have met Allan Normor (Human Resources Manager), Joana Abangan (Director of Operations), and Cherry Rose Collamat (Director of Administration) whose disposition defines the resort’s hashtag of “It’s Always Sunny in Solea.”

I spent several hours conversing with Rachelle Ann Potot, Director of Sales and Marketing, on the trials and triumphs of Cebu’s hospitality sector. I referred to Arlene Gutierrez, Spa and Recreation Manager, as the long lost sister of Bing and Teresa Loyzaga because of her charm and beauty. Director of Information Technology Andy Berdin, as it turned out, is my relative from my maternal side, a fascinating truth that we uncovered at dinner time shared over Tuna Mayo Rice Balls, Coco Mango Curry, Deep-fried Calamari, Chicken Karaage, and Coconut Shrimp at Ubeco Restaurant.

Chris himself is the epitome of a passionate and strategic hotelier. He shared the story of how he deep-dived into the intricacies of hotel operations with a three-month stint at what was then the Cebu City Marriott Hotel.

Suffice to say that Solea has a team who knows what they are doing and they do it pretty well.

Chris expressed it succinctly when he said that each Solea property embraces the power of tourism in creating jobs for the people in the community.

The success of Solea Mactan is being replicated in Panglao and the quality is exponentially raised to a level that every person who visits Bohol should experience.

That topnotch quality and signature Boholano warmth and gentleness are evident at the Solea Coast Resort Panglao Salt and Sky Rooftop Lounge.

Food and Beverage Director Jack Beierly said they brought in 13 mixologists and bartenders from Cebu to create handcrafted cocktails and mocktails during the opening soiree last Tuesday, June 6.

This is the second Salt and Sky Rooftop Lounge that the team opened.

The rooftop lounge in the mother property, Solea Mactan Cebu Resort, has gained a solid reputation over the years in being the place to chill and unwind after work hours. The goal is to replicate its success in Panglao Island.

“We’re very excited to create another milestone for Solea’s food and beverage department. You will experience the best of the best from our culinary team,” Jack said.

Jack has local and international experiences in the food and beverage scene. Guests are reaping the fruits of this vast experience in working for brands such as Hyatt, Radisson, and Marco Polo now that he is part of the Solea team.

At the Salt and Sky Rooftop Lounge, the kitchen force led by Senior Sous Chef Dominique Dinlaoso whips up relatable fusion dishes that will never disappoint.

Despite weather warnings of a severe tropical storm, the afternoon opened with a colorful and delicious spread that filled our stomachs and souls paired with spirited conversations that lasted well into the deep hours of the evening.

Best enjoyed with your choice of wine is Chef’s Cheese on Board. Sisig fajita, egg ring brioche, and bruschetta with chicken liver pate and pistachio are comfort delights that should not be disregarded.

If you skipped dinner and you are craving for a satisfying dish to prepare your stomach for cocktails, better order the Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich. This one hits all the right spots with medium-well Angus beef patty, sauteed mushrooms, red cabbage, fresh greens, onion rings, and bacon smacked in between two slices of freshly-baked bread. The ultimate bonus? Melted cheese on top for what I call the “next best wonder of the world.”

My potato heart brought me to the potato section of the menu. Choose either the Potato Chips in Garlic and Sour Cream Drip or Potato Wedge Melt with Bacon Bits, and Sloppy Joe Potato (stuffed baked potato with cheese).

Pasta dishes and pizza favorites are staples in every Salt and Sky Rooftop Lounge. The pizza dough is hand-tossed and ingredients are prepared fresh. I recommend the Funghi Pizza (mixed mushrooms, truffle paste, bechamel) for its umami goodness and Aglio Olio e Frutti de Mare because it is always a good idea to savor steamed seafood, pasta, garlic, and olive oil in one plate while staring out at the ocean.

The classic deep-fried favorites come in Crisp Calamari, Lemon Butter Chicken Wings, and Spam Sticks. You will never go wrong if you choose any of these three or these three altogether.

For desserts, order both the Chocolate Dacquoise and Pâte à Choux. The former is sponge macadamia crunch filled with hazelnut cremeux and peanut butter namelaka (smooth and creamy chocolate cream, also called “inverted ganache”). The latter is dessert heaven of vanilla puff white mousse, cream tart based praline, crunchy caramel ganache, and white chocolate ginger. Truly, every sweet tooth’s dream ensemble!





The cocktails and mocktails are not your regular run-off-the-mill concoctions. There is a conscious decision and creative process that lands on your table.

Jack recommends Mango Alco, Stawleys (strawberries and Irish coffee cream) and Another Day in Paradise (ripe mango, basil, cucumber, orange liqueur topped with cabernet sauvignon)

Even the chilled juices are worth every sip. For the mocktail lineup, ask for the Solea Tropical Detox (fresh pineapple juice, basil, and coconut cream) and the Ginger Delight (ginger, lemongrass, lemon juice, apple juice, and brown sugar).

The Covid-19 pandemic gave Chris, Jack, and the Solea Hotels and Resorts team ample time to transform a mere roof deck into a welcoming space that can cater to groups seeking for a fun nightcap or two friends wanting to just end the day with a meaningful tête-à-tête.

For whatever reason you have in mind, the Salt and Sky Rooftop Lounge has a spot for everyone.

Up here, there is a picturesque view of Bohol that locals and visitors must see.

Down there, white outrigger boats line the coast seemingly waiting for the next batch of humans to take on island-hopping adventures.

Down there, locals go about their daily routine of cooking, sweeping, and fishing; their chickens and dogs run free oblivious of the beautiful changes happening around them.

The view, food, drinks, and the gentle-warm hospitality of the Boholanos clearly explain why Chris Gothong refers to Bohol as “the one.” The convergence of all these gives Bohol a unique vibe that sets it apart from Cebu, Siargao, Boracay, and Palawan.

The sea and the heavens share an inextricable union here at Salt and Sky Rooftop Lounge and the result is a glimpse of paradise that only Solea Coast Resort Panglao can offer.