Gov. Aumentado warns Bol-anons against ‘scammers’ using his name

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | June 14,2023 - 08:12 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado warned his constituents against scammers using his name to order food and avail of the services of hotels and resorts in their province.

Aumentado issued the warning after an employee shared on social media that a man, who introduced himself as the Bohol Governor, called their resort on Tuesday, June 13, to book for food catering service.

“To all receptionist sa mga Resorts/Hotels ayaw mo pailad sa naay manawag nga gidala name ni Governor Aris Aumentado magpa cater daw ug pagkaon anha na bayad ineg abot daw nila,ayaw mog tuo KY dako nga SCAM!!!,” Rizza Amoguis posted on her Facebook page.

“Nanawag ni cya nako bag uhay Ra,.ayaw mo pailad guys!!!scam pa more!!!,” she adds.

In a post on his official social media page on the same day, Aumentado asked Bol-anons to call his office and verify transactions that use his name.

“Gipahibalo ang tanan na kung aduna may mutawag sa inyong establisyemento na magpaila nga si Gobernador Aris Aumentado aron mu-order ug musaad na bayaran inig abot sa pagkaon, dili kana tinuod,” Aumentado wrote.

“Kung aduna may madawat nga susama niini, palihog ikumpirma kini sa Office of the Governor sa Kagamhanang Probinsyal. Daghang salamat ug mag-amping ta batok sa mga pagpangilad,” he added.

