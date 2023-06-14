Vendors group oppose plan to ban vehicles at Carbon Night Market

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A vendors group has expressed its opposition to a plan to make the Carbon Night Market in Cebu City vehicle-free.

Members of the Carbonhanong Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo, the same group that also opposes the Carbon Market modernization project, said that the city’s plan to “pedestrianize” the night market was an added burden to them, who have been suffering from the massive drop in their sales since the modernization project started.

The city’s “pedestrianization” plans would prohibit the entry of vehicles at the market complex to allow pedestrians to use the roads instead.

Vendors held a demonstration in front of the City Hall legislative building on Wednesday while legislators were having their weekly session at the building’s fourth floor session hall in order to air their sentiments.

They also submitted a written request asking the city government to remove all the “NO ENTRY” signages, yellow railings and orange traffic barriers that were installed on some streets at the market complex, particularly along MC Briones Street, to prevent vehicles from entering during the night market.

Traffic Barriers

“Nikunhod na pag-ayo ang among kita tungod sa pagdili sa pagpasulod sa mga sakyanan pinaagi sa pagbutang og yellow railings, orange traffic barriers ug mga karatula nga “NO ENTRY” sa mga kadalanan sa MC Briones (habig sa Escaño); MC Briones (habig sa F. Gonzales, F. Calderon St.), Manalili St. (habig sa Lincoln St.). Kun magpadayon kini, siguradong dili kami makalahutay sa pagpaninda,” read part of their petition.

“Gibutang usab ang mga vendors sa tunga sa dalan. Buot pasabot, ang kasamtangang Carbon night market gi-disenyo na nga para sa mga naglakaw o retail nga mamalitay. Naghikaw kini sa among mga kustomer nga naay sakyanan nga kasagaran mga komprador/mamakyaway ug dakong bahin sa kita sa mga wholesale vendors gikan kanila,” it added.

Vendors alleged all of these changes were implemented as part of the initiative to modernize the operation of the Carbon Public Market, which is the biggest public market here.

At the same time, they were appealing for the suspension of the collection of “arbitrary” fees, including the rental for their use of a 2×2 tent that cost P3,500 to P4,500, and the other payment that are collected to cover the night market’s maintenance and other operating expenses.

In addition, they are asking the city to allow them to return to their original vending areas along Lincoln, Leyson/Progreso, Manalili, Plaridel, and F. Gonzales Streets.

The transfer of night market vendors to MC Briones Street started on May 1 after their old vending site in Lincoln Street was converted into parking area for market shoppers. This was already a step to the full implementation of the city’s pedestrianization plans.

Sought for comment, Megawide said that Section 7.1 of the JVA allows the city government to continue to take control of market operations.

Policies and fees that the city would want to impose was beyond their control.

Night Market

Maria Pino, head of the Cebu City United Vendors Association (CCUVA), said the transfer of the night market vendors to MC Briones Street was decided upon to bring order to market roads.

“Kanang nag protesta nga muingon sila ang gusto nila nga muabot gihapon ngadto sa Magallanes… ang nahitabo karon nga patas na ang mga manindahay. Gidisiplina ang atong vendors nga dili sad magpatuyang sa ilang gibati nga muabot nalang sila sa unahan nga sila nalang ang magbuot sa ilang kaugalingon nga unsaon pag display,” she told CDN Digital.

Pino said there was a need for all vendors to adhere to city government policies since they do not own the streets.

“Kinahanglan sad ta mutuman og unsay mga polisiya kay ning gamit ra ba ta sa lugar nga dili ato. Ang karsada kahibaw ta nga dili na para tindahan. Ang kalsada para g’yod unta na sa sakyanan pero gihatagan og pribilehiyo ang atong mga kaigsuonan, labi na kami nga naninda. Privilege namo nga nakagamit sa area aron makapanginabuhi mi,” she said.

Executive Session

Councilor Nestor Archival, Sr., who spoke with the protesting vendors, told CDN Digital that he requested for the conduct of an executive session for the City Council to discuss their concerns.

The executive session was set on June 28.

“Ang gi request nako mag-attend, number one is ang market administration, the other one ang UMC4, kanang grupo sa mga vendors nga nag manage dinha. Unya, of course, ang mga vendors aron mahatag nila sa city council kung unsa jud ang nahitabo,” he said.

“Angay jud ning tan-awon kay basin wa kahibaw si mayor ani,” Archival added.

