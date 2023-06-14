Traya’s Chinese foe to arrive in Cebu June 21, WBF duel set on June 24

CEBU CITY, Philippines — WeiWei Liu, the opponent of Elmo “Bisdak” Traya is expected to be in Cebu on June 21 to headline the maiden promotional venture of Money Punch Fight Promotions on June 24.

Traya and Liu of China will clash for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super lightweight title at the Consolacion sports complex, in northern Cebu.

This was announced by veteran trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor who co-promotes the upcoming fight card with Money Punch Fight Promotions of Aussie-German boxing patron Christian Faust.

Liu will likely be accompanied by his trainer and several other team members.

Traya and Liu’s WBF regional title duel is scheduled for eight rounds in the card’s main event.

This will be Traya’s first bout under Money Punch after signing a promotional contract with the latter last month.

The 28-year-old Tabuelan town native has a record of 12 wins with eight knockouts and five defeats. He is eyeing to get back on the winning track after suffering back-to-back losses abroad in 2022, and earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Liu is undefeated in four fights with two knockouts. Traya will be his first Filipino opponent and this will be his first time to fight in the Philippines.

Liu is also a former Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter with a pro record of 0-1 (win-loss). He shifted to boxing in 2019.

A total of eight bouts from the original nine will be featured in Money Punch’s first professional boxing event.

One of the fight card’s marquee bouts featuring Angelus Dumaguit of ARQ Boxing Stable versus Reggie Empis was scrapped after the former decided to quit boxing, Money Punch strength and conditioning trainer Roger Justine Potot revealed.

Still, seven other undercard bouts aside from the Traya-Liu mainer assure boxing fans of an entertaining night on June 24.

The rest of the fight card pits Nino Rio Saoy versus Ryan Maano, Christian Balunan vs Ariston Aton, Yerroge Gura vs Audie Dacua, Jusue Bastillada vs. Wilfredo Rota, Pablito Balidio vs. Anthony Gilbuela, and Ramil Macado vs Eldin Guinahon. /rcg

