TVJ goes live during photo shoot, first lunch in TV5; Joey jokes: ‘Ayaw namin ng taped, gusto namin live’

Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon (TVJ) and the other original “Eat Bulaga” mainstays were once again seen live altogether, albeit on social media, giving a glimpse of their preparations for their upcoming show in TV5.

The trio, along with Jose Manalo, Allan K, Paolo Ballesteros, Wally Bayola and Ryan Agoncillo, said hi to their fans through TVJ’s Facebook page on Wednesday, June 14. The TV hosts showed themselves having their first lunch in the network’s studio while they were on a break from a photo shoot.

“This is our first day na nagsama-sama ang mga Dabarkads dito sa TV5, and we’re taking videos and pictures para sa paghahanda ng debut ng mga Dabarkads sa Kapatid network,” said Agoncillo, who was holding the camera.

(This is the first day the Dabarkads met altogether here in TV5, and we’re taking videos and pictures in preparation for our debut in Kapatid network.)

“Malapit na malapit na ‘yan. Pakaabangan ninyo dahil kami excited na excited na rin,” he added. (It’s airing soon. Stay tuned. [We] are very excited for it.)

During the live, Agoncillo went to the table where TVJ was eating and showed each of the trio enjoying their food.

“Live ba ‘to? Ayaw namin ng taped ha. Gusto namin live,” De Leon quipped, which drew laughs from the other people on the table. (Is this live? We do not want to be taped. We want [to be seen] live.)

Vic can be heard telling De Leon in the background, “Ikaw lang makakaisip no’n.” (You are the only one who would have thought of that.)

Agoncillo then addressed the viewers, “I hope masarap ang lunch niyo today. Kami, ito, ine-enjoy ang aming first lunch with TV5.” (I hope you have a good lunch today. As for us, we are enjoying our first lunch with TV5.)

TVJ and the other original “Eat Bulaga” mainstays announced their disengagement from production company TAPE last May 31. The hosts’ transfer to TV5 was then confirmed on June 7. /ra

