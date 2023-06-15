NUSTAR’s Ongoing Art Exhibit Brings 12 Bol-anon Talents, Bridging Reimagination of PH Independence

Our country’s 125th celebration of Independence Day carries on at NUSTAR Resort and Casino. In collaboration with Qube Gallery, the ‘Independence Reimagined’ Art Exhibit, which was officially launched last June 2, 2023 continues to celebrate the spirit of freedom and national pride through art. The ongoing exhibit is still open until June 30, showcasing the creativity and talent of 12 Bol-anon artists, while honoring the rich cultural heritage of our nation.

At NUSTAR Resort and Casino, they believe that art has the power to inspire, unite, and ignite a sense of national pride. Their Independence Day Art Exhibit is a testament to their commitment to promoting and celebrating Filipino culture and history.

The Art Exhibit at NUSTAR’s Level 1 Hallway of The Mall aims to create a platform where art enthusiasts and patriotic individuals can come together to appreciate the beauty and significance of our country’s independence.

The exhibit proudly features a diverse collection of art pieces from 12 celebrated Bohol-based artists, namely, Anna Palban, Jeffrey Sisican, Joseph Ingking, Jumjum Ouano, Lloyd Lusica, Lucell Larawan, Marc Israel, Nam Intal, Nicole Asares, Rio Cabahug, Sam Penaso, and Steven Luspo.

In commemoration of our country’s 125th Independence Day celebration last June 12, these local artists have captured the essence of our nation’s history, culture, and struggles through their art. This is a wonderful opportunity to support and appreciate the creativity and craftsmanship of these talented individuals.

As you navigate through the art exhibit, you will have the opportunity to appreciate various interpretations of the significant events and historical milestones that shaped our nation’s journey towards independence. Through the thought-provoking display of art pieces, you will experience a fusion of art and patriotism with our shared heritage.

Join NUSTAR and Qube as they come together to celebrate our nation’s independence through the captivating world of art. If you are looking for a memorable experience as an art enthusiast or simply want to spend a quality time with your loved ones, come and seek to immerse yourselves in the beauty of our cultural heritage.

ADVERTORIAL

