Gateway Motors Test Drive Tour 2023: Choose your perfect ride

Gateway Motors, the home of the best deals, ramps up the excitement for Father’s Day weekend with its much anticipated Gateway Motors Test Drive Tour 2023. Organized by the largest automotive group, the Gateway Motors Test Drive Tour 2023 features various vehicles from various brands that Dad will love.

Accelerate the fun with Dad this Father’s Day with these rides that he can check out and anticipate incomparable deals at the Gateway Test Drive Tours 2023. Drop by the Activity Center of Ayala Center Cebu from June 16 to 18, 2023.

Here’s a selection of car models from showcased brands that Dad can play with at the Gateway Motors Test Drive Tour 2023.

Nissan LEAF

It’s a safer and smarter ride for Dad with Nissan LEAF. With a 100% electric motor, Dad can feel the exhilaration of instant acceleration every time he hits the pedal, making his daily drive spectacular on the go and a greener option. Take advantage of the chance to explore this car because Gateway Motors is the country’s sole exclusive dealer.

Jetour Dashing

It’s a sleek and handsome option for Dad. With a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission power, the Jetour Dashing is a five-seater automatic vehicle perfect for a family.

Peugot 3008

For sophisticated luxury, Peugeot 3008 is the foremost contemporary brand to go to. The innovative design of the Peugeot 3008 SUV provides unrivaled beauty and power. From the iconic i-Cockpit to its other innovative features, the 3008 SUV is designed to improve Dad’s driving performance.

MG ZS

The rising vehicle model, the MG ZS is compatible with Dad’s lifestyle. The popular ZS Crossover is bold, stylish, and sporty, which fits every budget-conscious Dad. This subcompact crossover is also fuel-efficient, giving the most mileage per drive.

Montero Sport

Montero Sport is ideal for the adventurous Dad. This Mitsubishi vehicle has great speed stability and mobility, and it can handle any terrain because of its innovative 4WD system. It is a car that is fun to drive and is perfect for the family.

Accelerate the fun with Dad this Father’s Day with these rides that he can check out and anticipate incomparable deals at the Gateway Test Drive Tours 2023. Drop by the Activity Center of Ayala Center Cebu from June 16 to 18, 2023.

ADVERTORIAL

READ MORE:

Gateway Group expands, launches Mitsubishi Motors Talisay and Gorordo