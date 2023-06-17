Celebrate Father’s Day at Marina Seaview

Delight Dad with a good meal, a captivating view, and live music at Marina Seaview Restaurant this Father’s Day.

For Father’s Day, Marina Seaview introduces an all new-dish, the Fritos de Marina. Dad’s favorite fresh crabs, squid, shrimp, lechon carajay, crispy chicken wings, and seafood lumpia, deep-fried to crisp golden brown, guarantee to make his mouth water. Best paired with hot white rice, flavorful soup, a sweet cake treat to conclude, and his choice of cocktail or craft beer to wash it all down.

Additionally, their curated selection of al a carte dishes is also available on June 18, Sunday, between 11 AM and 10 PM, dedicated to giving Dad the best, relaxing time on his day.

For your reservations & information, you may call or send a text message at 032-2631220 or 0917-134-0052. Marina Seaview Restaurant is located at MEPZ 1, Brgy. Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City and they are open daily from 11 AM to 10 PM.

