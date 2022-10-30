Have a relaxing getaway at Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site

What better way to experience the best of what Cebu has to offer than staying at a Cebuano-owned hotel in the heart of the city? Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site is within Cebu City’s cultural center and offers easy access to various tourist destinations, major lifestyle shopping malls, and business districts–making it the perfect home away from home for both business and leisure.

Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site offers a variety of rooms and amenities that can cater to different kinds of travelers–from solo adventure seekers, couples, families, and barkadas.

For only Php 2,700.00 per night with breakfast for 2, our Classic Room is perfect for solo adventure seekers and couples on the go who are looking to explore the city all day long.

If you’re looking to stay in for a relaxing getaway and are a huge foodie, our Studio Executive Room, at only Php 3,050.00 per night with breakfast for 2, is equipped with a Kitchenette set up for all your cooking needs and convenience.

But nothing beats the excitement of traveling with your loved ones, and we’ve got the perfect room for you. Equipped with its own Kitchenette, the Premiere Family Room is good for 4 persons to accommodate the whole family or the whole barkada—for only Php 4,300.00 per night with breakfast for 4. No need to worry about extra bed charges too, because the room has four twin beds that allows everyone to sleep comfortably. It’s called a vacation after all!

All of our rooms here at Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site are equipped with Smart TV, a mini bar, wired and wifi internet connectivity, writing desk and chairs, hot and cold shower, and many more that’ll make your stay with us as relaxing as possible. The Deck at 19 at the top most floor of the building also has a gym and a swimming pool available for all in-house guests.

A vacation isn’t complete without good food to #FeastOn but worry not because Caja Kitchen Cebu is located at the lobby of the hotel. You can dine-in, order room service, or book a Weekend Lunch or Dinner Buffet for only Php 550 per head.

If you’re looking for a hotel that can give you the warmest welcome here in the Queen City of the South, Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site is here for you.

For those who want to make hotel room reservations at the Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site, you may give us a call at +63 917 708 8117 or at +6332 505 3333. You may email us at [email protected].

