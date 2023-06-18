Father’s Day fire destroys 15 homes in Jagobiao, Mandaue City; 2 injured

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two individuals were reported injured as they helped put out the fire that destroyed at least 15 homes in Purok Manga in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City on Sunday, June 18.

The incident that was reported at 11 a.m. on Father’s Day happened near the Jagobiao National High School.

Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Fil Ward Morales, investigator of the Mandaue City Fire Station, said 14 of the 15 homes were razed by the fire while one was partially damaged.

Damage to properties caused by the fire was pegged at P525,000.

According to Morales, the fire started at the rented house of resident Harvey Reyes. It was a two-story and semi-concrete house, wherein the second floor was made of light materials.

“Ang unang nakakita didto maoy nakakuan [nakabantay] nga dako na kuno ang kayo didto sa sulod. Mao to gitabangan nila [og pawng ang kayo]. Wala gyod madala kay dako [ang kayo] na ba,” said Morales.

The Mandaue City Fire Station received the call for assistance at 11:19 a.m. and immediately dispatched fire fighters into the residential area.

First alarm was raised at 11:24 a.m. It was later on raised to second alarm at 11:33 a.m.

Morales said the fire was placed under control at 11:39 a.m. and was totally put out at 11:55 a.m.

Bantay Mandaue fire volunteer Nove Martin Dagatan, 25, sustained a wound on his feet as he helped put out the fire. He was given immediately medical attention.

Purok Manga resident Marlon Yuzon, 24, also had a cut on his right palm after he broke the glass window of Reyes’ home in an effort to help put out the fire.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Morales said they are looking at the possibility of electrical misuse as the possible cause of the Sunday morning fire.

“Gahapon, ang ceiling fan nag overheat kuno. Ilahang gi-report sa VECO unya gi advisan sila sa VECO nga ipaadto na sa barangay electrician. Basta sa VECO, poste raman gyud na sila… Mao nang gi advisan sila sa VECO nga ipakuan sa barangay electrician. Ambot kaha og napa check ba pud nila,” Morales said.

Morales said they continue to investigate the fire incident to determine its actual cause.

RELATED STORIES

P700, 000 worth of properties lost in Easter Sunday fire in Banilad, Mandaue City

Mandaue fire official warns of grass, rubbish fire during hot weather

Dawn fire greets observance of Fire Prevention Month in Mandaue City

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP