3 Cebu triathletes to lead PH team in major races in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Three Cebuano triathletes will banner the Philippine team in the 2023 Asia Triathlon U23 and Junior Championships in Gamagori, Japan scheduled from June 22 to 26, 2023.

These are Andrew Kim Remolino, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Matthew Justine Hermosa who will lead the 11-triathlete Philippine team sent by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) in the major international race.

Joining them are national triathlon coach Roland Remolino and his daughter and fellow triathlon coach Joana, who will help in overseeing the team in Japan, along with fellow national coach Ani de Leon-Brown, TRAP secretary general Ramon Marchan and Louann Ramos.

Andrew Kim, Alcoseba, and Hermosa are competing in the under-23/junior sprint distance race which features a 750-meter swim, 20k bike, and 5k run, according to coach Roland.

Roland said his son, Andrew Kim, and Alcoseba will vie in the under-23 category, while Hermosa will be racing in the junior elite category.

In addition, the race will have a 23/Junior Mixed Relay Super Sprint distance which has a 280m swim, 7.2km bike, and 2km run.

Earlier, Remolino and Hermosa also ruled in the recently concluded 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Pnom Penh, Cambodia.

Remolino finished with two medals in hand by grabbing a bronze in the men’s triathlon event and a silver in the men’s aquathlon race.

Hermosa, who debuted in the SEA Games, earned a gold medal in the aquathlon mixed relay race. He teamed up with Iñaki Lorbes, Kira Ellis, and Erika Burgos in their gold-medal stint in the SEA Games.

Lorbes, Ellis, and Burgos will also compete in Japan along with Juan Francisco Baniqued, Joshua Alexander Ramos, Gene Heart Quiambao, Lady Samantha Jhunace Corpuz, and Dayshaun Karl Ramos.

According to coach Roland, they will fly to Japan on Wednesday, June 21, along with the rest of the Philippine team.

TRAP said that the line-up that they’re sending to Japan was part of their long-term program that seeks to field next-generation triathletes in top-notch international races.

By doing so, they expect to maximize their exposure to these kinds of races which will also be the basis for the selection of participants for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China later this year.

RELATED STORIES

SEA Games medalists Matthew Hermosa, Kim Remolino share secret to success

Remolino sees better medal chances of 3 Cebuano triathletes in upcoming SEA Games

Warm welcome for Cebuano triathletes coming from Cambodia SEA Games

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP