Fifth most wanted person in Cebu nabbed in Balamban

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities arrested the Provincial Most Wanted Person No. 5 by virtue of a warrant of arrest in Barangay Prenza, Balamban, Cebu early Tuesday morning, June 20, 2023.

Personnel of the Balamban Police Station, together with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Cebu Provincial Field Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), City Mobile Force Companion (CMFC), and Danao City Police Station jointly served the arrest warrant to Rosenante Silaya Apierdo II a.k.a “Gadong,” 38.

The warrant was issued by Hon. Ma. Josefa Pinza Ramos. , Presiding Judge of RTC 7th Judicial Region, Branch 90, Danao City, Cebu.

The arrest was made at around 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

Apierdo was tagged as the Fifth Provincial level Most Wanted Person for two counts of murder with no bail recommended.

The operatives confiscated 1 caliber .45 (Colt) pistol loaded with 6 live ammunition during the arrest.

According to Balamban Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn T. Hife, Apierdo is the alleged suspect in a shooting incident in Danao City in March that killed an Indian couple.

He added that the suspect is not a resident of Balamban but his family is living there because of his wife’s work. The Balamban police had put him under surveillance for a week.

When he visited his family, the police apprehended him by the road near his family’s house.

Hife added that the firearm has been submitted to the crime lab for a ballistics exam to determine whether it was the gun used in the crime.

The suspect is now detained at the Balamban Police Station pending proper disposition. /rcg

