Barangay Captain nabbed for illegal possession of firearms in Boljoon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A barangay captain of Barangay Baclayan, Boljoon, Cebu was arrested by virtue of a search warrant for illegal possession of firearms in the early morning of Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The arrest was made at around 6:20 a.m.

Personnel from the Boljoon Police Station arrested Barangay Captain Elderson Han Baldezamo Mabalatan for violation of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Operatives raided the residence of Mabalatan and found unlicensed firearms.

According to the police report, the operatives confiscated one hand grenade, one firearm hand grip, two .45 caliber pistols, and four magazines of ammunition.

Desk Officer Staff Sergeant Randolph Pelonio said that the search warrant was issued by Hon. Executive Judge Francis Rainer R. Navarrete of RTC Argao.

Pelonio added that the alleged suspect is now detained at the Boljoon Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges. /rcg

