How to apply for an NBI clearance

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) clearance is an essential document required for various purposes such as employment, travel, and other legal transactions.

It serves as proof that an individual has undergone a background check and has no criminal records or pending criminal cases.

How do we apply for a NBI clearance?

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Register online

To begin the application process, go to the official NBI clearance website (https://clearance.nbi.gov.ph/) and register for an account. Fill out the necessary personal information, including your full name, birthdate, address, and contact details. Make sure to double-check the accuracy of the information before proceeding.

Select Appointment Date and NBI Branch

After successful registration, log in to your account and select the desired appointment date and NBI branch. The online system allows you to choose a convenient schedule based on the available slots. Be mindful of the location and choose the branch that’s most convenient for you.

Pay up

Pay the corresponding NBI clearance fee through the available payment options. As of this writing, the fee for local employment is P155 for individuals residing in the Philippines, while the fee for individuals abroad is P155 plus P200 for the NBI Clearance certificate authentication.

Payment methods may vary depending on your location, but common options include over-the-counter payments at authorized banks or payment centers, online banking, and e-wallets. Ensure that you keep the payment transaction receipt as proof of payment.

Personal appearance

On the appointed date and time, proceed to the NBI branch you chose for personal appearance. Dress appropriately and bring valid identification documents such as a passport, driver’s license, or any government-issued ID that shows your complete name, birthdate, address, and photo. Make sure to bring at least two valid IDs as a precautionary measure.

Biometric Data Capture and Photo

Upon arrival at the NBI branch, follow the instructions of the NBI personnel and proceed to the Biometric Data Capture section. Your photo will be taken, and your fingerprints will be digitally scanned for record purposes.

Clearance printing

After the biometric data capture, proceed to the printing section. Your information and photo will be verified, and your NBI Clearance will be printed. Review the details printed on the document for any errors or discrepancies. If you notice any mistakes, inform the personnel immediately for correction.

Claiming the NBI clearance

The NBI clearance is typically available for claiming on the same day. Listen to the announcements or follow the instructions given by the personnel regarding the release of NBI clearances. Prepare a valid ID for identification purposes when claiming your clearance.

