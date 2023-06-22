If Taylor Swift came to Cebu, where would be the best venue for a concert?

CEBU, Philippines–First of all, let’s make this clear.

No, Taylor Swift isn’t coming to the Philippines or Cebu.

Taylor recently released the schedule of her “The Eras Tour” for the rest of the year until 2024.

The Philippines was not on the list.

Bummer.

So all we can do now is wonder… What if?

There’s no harm in asking, right? And so we did.

We asked netizens this question: If Taylor Swift were to hold a concert in Cebu, where would be the best venue?

We got a lot of suggestions. Some made sense, some were hilarious.

Here are some of them:

We should keep these suggestions coming, yes? For all you know, Taylor might read this and might be convinced to come. Don’t laugh.

Now imagine the crowd at the Cebu Coliseum or at the “Elalom sa bridge” (under the bridge) jamming to the American singer’s songs.

Joke! Hey, but that was a good one, admit it.

Any more suggestions?

/bmjo

