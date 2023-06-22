Three motorcycles get caught in dangling cables in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Three motorcycles figured in an accident after getting caught in cables that were hanging along Logarta Street in Barangay Subangdaku here on Wednesday night, June 22, 2023.

According to Harry Sebastian Llesis, the impounding officer of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), the motorcycle riders got caught with the hanging cables while cruising along the road, causing the accident.

Based on the report from TEAM, two drivers and a female passenger were injured.

In a previous interview with TEAM’s Executive Director Edwin Jumao-as, the city’s Engineering Department was clearing hanging cable wires regularly even in areas not covered by the wire clearing and bundling operation by the city government.

Jumao-as said that TEAM conducts clearing operations in other areas whenever they receive complaints from concerned citizens or during their regular monitoring of the city’s roads.

It is still not clear as of this posting why there were cables left hanging in this portion of the city.

The city government, in coordination with telecommunications companies, is also conducting wire clearing and bundling to the city’s major roads.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Clearing, bundling spaghetti, hanging wires starts Sept. 19 — Mandaue exec

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP