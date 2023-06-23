Balikbayan box message amuses netizens

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Balikbayan boxes hold a special place in Filipino culture, as they represent the tradition of bringing gifts, known as “pasalubong,” from Filipinos living abroad to their families back home.

However, it is not uncommon for these gifts to extend beyond immediate family members. Enter neighbors and distant relatives.

Gin Yang, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in Hong Kong but originally from Leyte, came up with a relatable and amusing idea for her balikbayan box.

She wanted to set things straight before sending her box home.

KLAROHAY LANG 'TA ✌️🤣LOOK: An OFW from Leyte makes rounds online because of the very blunt and funny message she wrote… Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, June 22, 2023

“Para sa tanan (silingan ug kaila.) Tanang naa sa sulod kay naka pangalan ug para kang kinsa, akoy magbbuot kay ako ang nagpadala. So dili mangluod ang pikas ngabil ha, labi nag wala kay ambag atong pagpapangabroad nako. Unta nasabtan ra, ug wala matagae nako ug tsokolet di lang malain ha, kay remember, BITTER ka sa ako tong wala pa ka abroad,” said a note written on the box.

Yang clarified that she created this note based on her personal experiences and observations.

After posting it on social media, a lot of netizens expressed their sentiments too, most of agree to the blunt and hilarious note by Yang.

Yang’s humorous note attached to her balikbayan box serves as a lighthearted reminder of the expectations surrounding this cherished Filipino tradition.

Sharing is a good thing. But remember that enforcing others to share what they have might not be a good practice moving forward.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Student gets P100,000 graduation gift in South Cotabato