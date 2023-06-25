FACES OF CEBU: Galimar Largo, 44, noted basketball scout

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- With his keen eyes on the sideline, Galimar Largo helped discover some of Cebu’s best young basketball talents who are now making waves in the national basketball scene.

The 44-year-old Largo, who currently heads the University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) Warriors sports program, is a regular fixture in its athletic scene for many years.

Largo has been witness on the Warriors’ biggest wins, heart breaking defeats, and toughest competitions since 2004.

Not many know that Largo played a huge part in scouting and discovering some of USC’s best basketball players.

The former Physical Education teacher embraced his role not just its pasarelle coach back in the day, but also a scout who consistently combed through the countless players he handled over the years to select the best-of-the best.

To widen his scope in discovering basketball talents, Largo and several passionate coaches founded the C.E.B.U. Elite basketball training camp.

Talents discovered

Largo didn’t fail in his mission as he helped discover many talented players.

These five-star players include UAAP high school “Most Valuable Player” Reinhard Jumamoy, University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tiger Nicael Cabañero, and University of the Philippines (UP) star commit Jared Bahay.

The rest of the discovered talents thrived in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) member schools.

“I started Coaching way back 2004 when the time USC was still the North Campus. I was hired as a PE Teacher. I’m grateful that USC has given me the opportunity to be part of their Basketball Sports Program that opened also many opportunities along the way,” said Largo.

These three players, along with several other top-notch players, have all something in common. They were discovered by Largo in his training camp when they just started playing basketball.

“I started scouting and discovering talents in 2010 through the Cebu Elite Training Camp. I choose players through athletic and academic performance,” said Largo.

“I believe that no matter how good you are in sports, particularly in basketball, if you’re not complying with the academic standards, then for me, everything is wasted.”

Fortunately, many of his scouted talents including Jumamoy, Cabañero, and Bahay aren’t just excellent on the court, but also in studies.

“That’s why we call them, especially our players a student athlete, because they’re not just athletes, they need to accomplish also in studies. As a coach, I faithfully follow the ABC rule which is Attitude, Basic Basketball, and Commitment. I also pair it with discipline in training our players and athletes,” Largo explained.

God first

Largo is currently busy helping USC-BED’s sports program’s transition into one department as USC-BED north and south campuses will be unified.

With the unification looming, Largo is tasked to scout for talents not just in basketball, but in other sports as well.

Besides USC, Largo also organized the Minglanilla G-Sports Basketball League (MGBL) last year with sportsman Gerry Canonigo in the south.

For those who want to follow the footsteps of Largo’s talents, he has a heartfelt advise.

“Put God first in all your plans and everything will follow according to his will. Be humble at all times and always do your best because God will do the rest,” Largo concluded.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

FACES OF CEBU: Mary Desiree Seraga, Jefferson Pimentel, budding dancesports pair