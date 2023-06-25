Bela Padilla grieves death of pet cat of 14 years: ‘I’m gonna carry this loss with me everywhere I go’

Bela Padilla is mourning the death of Sputnik, her pet cat of 14 years who “walked through life” with the actress since she was just 19.

Padilla looked back on their moments together and recalled how she received Sputnik as a gift, through her Instagram page on Friday, June 23.

“[We] walked through life together for the last 14 years, in the best way we both knew how. He was the kindest, most patient, most affectionate little cat,” she said. “He was a baby, a teen, a full grown cat and eventually an old and wise companion that watched over me through the best and worst times of my life.”

“I was under no impression that Sputnik would live forever. But I also wished he was going to be here one day when I grew into who I was meant to become in life,” she continued. “But he saw me try my best, always, and I think he was proud.”

Padilla then narrated their final moment together, disclosing how she had been planning to bring Sputnik with her to London where she is currently based.

“I saw him one last time yesterday. His bones were on my fingertips and he tried to fight as hard as he could.” she stated. “A few minutes before they were gonna close the clinic he tried to get up one last time and leave with me. I’ve never felt more helpless and ashamed of not being able to make his last day free of pain.”

“I know I’m gonna carry this loss with me everywhere I go and I know I’m never going to get over missing Sputnik. But I will figure out how to do that one day at a time, with Sputnik in mind,” she wrote.

Padilla concluded her post by thanking her cat for saying goodbye and for the years that they had spent together.

“Run free, my sweet creature,” she said.

Fellow celebrities Janine Gutierrez and Kim Chiu comforted Padilla while the actress’ boyfriend, Norman Bay, underscored how Sputnik was a “great companion” to Padilla.

Meanwhile, Padilla attended the Cannes Film Festival last May where she met South Korean star Song Joong-ki.

