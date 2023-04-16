Vipers stun Dolphinz; remain unbeaten after 3 games in BBC Season 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Vipers stunned the defending champions, Dolphinz, 86-77, in last Saturday evening’s Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 13 at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club gymnasium, here.

The victory put the Vipers on top of the team standings with an unbeaten record of three wins, while inflicting the defending champion’s first loss in the tournament to move down to the No. 2 spot.

Ruben Ludovice and Ton Caruzca led the upset victory by both scoring 18 points. Ludovice paired it with five rebounds, four assists, and one block.

Jaymar Canoy also had an excellent outing for the Vipers by dropping 17 markers, three boards, seven assists, one steal and a block.

The Dolphinz’ Rex Cagulada spoiled his 19-point outing, so as Anthony Caruzca’s 17 markers.

Meanwhile, the Pandas finally entered the winning column after three games after defeating the Cheetahs, 82-73, in the other game.

Dexter Cabasan, Joe Maneha, and Matt Ravina led the Pandas with their double-digit scores.

Cabasan had 18 points, five assists, and three steals, while Maneha also scored 19 with eight rebounds and a steal. Ravina added 17 markers with two rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

Harold Truz scored 18 points, Chantell had 13, and Paul Hapin chipped in 11 in the Cheetah’s losing efforts.

Lastly, the Stallions improved their record to 2-1 (win-loss) after routing the Panthers, 85-62.

Niño Juagpao exploded for 26 points with six steals while Juliano Yusingco had 16, Max Steinbach added 11 and Harvin Maurac with 12 for the winning squad.

Jeslar Larumbe scored 23, while Kyle Co had 15 as the Panthers suffered their second defeat in three games.

RELATED STORIES

Dolphinz, Vipers clinch second straight victories in 13th BBC tournament

Dolphinz outclasses Pandas in BBC hoop wars

BBC: Dolphinz tighten grip of top spot

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP