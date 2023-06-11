Vipers beat Cheetahs, get twice-to-beat edge in Badboyz Basketball Club semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Vipers earned a twice-to-beat advantage in the upcoming semifinals of the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 13 after wrapping up their elimination round on top of the team standings last Saturday evening, June 10, 2023, at the Alta Vista gymnasium, south Cebu.

The Vipers finished the elimination round of the league with a hard-earned victory against the Cheetahs, 106-105, to clinch the top seed of the semifinals and earn the twice-to-beat advantage.

Vipers with 9 wins

With their victory, the Vipers capped off the elimination round with a near perfect nine wins and one loss record, while the Cheetahs finished fourth with a 4-6 (win-loss) record.

Both teams will have a rematch in the crossover semifinals slated on June 24.

During their game on Saturday, evening, the Vipers took advantage of the undermanned Cheetahs with four of its players tallied double-digit scores.

Double digit Vipers

Jaymar Canoy led the Vipers with his 19 markers, while Ruben Ludovice added 17, Gil Divinagracia with 15, and Brian Divinagracia with 12 points.

Despite being undermanned with only seven of its players playing, the Cheetahs put on a good fight with Harold Truz dropping 30 points.

Paul Hapin scored 23 points, while Bit Salvador with 20, Marvin Navarro with 12, and Vince Sasuman with 11 in their losing efforts.

Dolphinz vs. Stallions

In the other game, the Dolphinz and Stallions will square off in the other semifinal match.

This after, the Dolphinz defeated the Panthers also last Saturday to secure the No. 2 seed, 91-83, while the Stallions narrowly edged the Pandas, 84-81, to grab the No. 3 seed.

The Dolphinz’ Rex Cagulada led his team into victory with 22 points, while Stallions’ Rob Llenes poured 27 points in beating the Pandas.

/dbs

