Pregnant woman in Naga, Cebu says she was victim of ‘ungo’

CITY OF NAGA, Cebu—A 43-year-old pregnant woman here claims she was a victim of a vampire-like creature or witch locally known as “ungo.”

In an interview with this writer, Lena Gonzaga said she was visited by the “creature” last Wednesday night, June 21, 2023, at her home in the mountain village of Naalad in this southern city just around 20 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Gonzaga says she lost the baby inside of her and believes it was because of the “ungo.”

She said she was supposed to be two-months pregnant.

A recent ultrasound result from a hospital indicated there was no yolk sac in her uterus at the time of the study.

She showed to this writer scratches in her abdomen, which she says was done by the creature.

Gonzaga works as a manicurist. She has three kids, her eldest being 21 years old.

She says she was sure she was pregnant based on a pregnancy test she took months ago.

As of this posting, CDN Digital is getting the side of the police in the city for its investigation on the matter.

