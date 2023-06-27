Around 1,300 Muslims to celebrate Eid’l Adha in Plaza Independencia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 1,300 Muslims in Cebu are expected to celebrate Eid’l Adha at the Plaza Independencia in Cebu City on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Eid’l Adha or Feast of Sacrifice is one of the most important festivities in the Islam Faith, and Muslims on that day are to gather and show sacrifice in the name of their Faith.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. has declared June 28, 2023, a regular holiday in the country for the Eid’l Adha observance.

Ijoden Saripada Mamacol, Cebu City Office of Muslim Affairs and Indigenous Cultural Communities (OMAICC) executive director, said they would converge at 6 a.m., placing their prayer mats on the floor towards the direction of Mecca.

The same religious observance will take place in Cebu City’s eight registered mosques. Muslim families who couldn’t be accommodated in the mosques, particularly those visiting Cebu momentarily, are expected to attend the celebration in Plaza Independencia.

“At 6 a.m., mag start na mi ana og mga takbir (chanting) After ana, around 7 am, mo start na mi og Eid’l Adha prayer, after sa Eid’l Adha prayer, maminaw mi sa sermon,” he told CDN Digital.

“After ana naa mi gamayng program like gamayng salo-salo and then ang uban ana, muhatag og mga charity in terms of kwarta or clothing. Ang uban pod kay modiretso nalang sa family get together nalang,” he added.

Last year, Mamacol said they had a conservative number of around 1,500 attendees. Last April, during the Eid’l Fitr celebration, about 2,000 Muslims gathered in Plaza Independencia. Mamacol said other centralized celebrations will also be held in other areas in Cebu, including Mandaue City.

“Hinaut lang unta malampuson ning among Eid’l Adha and [I] also would like to wish all of my Muslim brothers and sisters a very joyful Eid’l Adha,” Mamacol said.

The 2018 data from the National Commission for Muslim Filipinos said there are about 8,000 Muslims residing in Cebu City and nearly 500,000 in Central Visayas. /rcg

