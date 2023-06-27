Fuel prices in Cebu City gas stations as of June 27

Fuel pumps. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Fuel prices increased slightly in at least five gas stations in Cebu City on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The price adjustment increased by 20 centavos per liter for gasoline and P1.05 per liter for diesel.

The following are fuel prices in some gas stations in the city on June 27:

Shell Gas Station (Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St., Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P64.75

V-Power Gasoline – P66.60

Fuel Save Diesel – P57.21

V-Power Diesel – P64.66

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Gasoline – P64.75

V-Power Gasoline – P66.92

Fuel Save Diesel – P56.89

V-Power Diesel – P64.66

V-Power Racing – P68.40

Caltex Gas Station (Juana Osmeña Street)

Diesel – P56.89

Power Diesel – P60.54

Silver – P64.75

Platinum – P66.60

Petron Gas Station (Dionisio Jakosalem Street)

Diesel MAX – P54.40

XTRA Advance – P60.60

XCS – 61.50

Gaas – 66.62

Caltex Gas Station (M.J. Cuenco Street)

Diesel – P59.07

Power Diesel – P60.57

Silver – P63.25

Platinum – P64.15

Last week, fuel prices in Cebu City gas stations dropped by 10 to 35 centavos in diesel and gasoline, respectively.

