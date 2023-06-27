New ‘Eat Bulaga’ hosts ‘excited’ for possible collab with ‘It’s Showtime’ after its move to GMA’s GTV

The new hosts of the revamped “Eat Bulaga” have expressed their excitement for the transfer of ABS-CBN noontime show “It’s Showtime” to GMA’s GTV channel even though its broadcast directly hits theirs.

The Kapamilya network earlier announced that its flagship noontime show will transfer to GTV starting July 1 following the expiration of its contract with TV5. On the other hand, the Kapatid network is set to air the new show of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon (TVJ) amid an ongoing squabble with production company TAPE Inc., also on the same time slot.

Speaking to GMA’s Kapuso Showbiz News on its official YouTube channel on Monday, June 26, the new “Eat Bulaga” hosts said the ABS-CBN show’s latest move is a “big collaboration” project that would benefit the viewers.

Paolo Contis, he said “It’s Showtime’s” latest move is an “exciting” opportunity for all, and would foster “healthy competition” between the two programs as it would happen “under one roof.”

“Exciting ‘yun. Ang panalo is ‘yung mga [viewers]. Sinimulan na ng GMA and ABS-CBN ang collaborations, and this is a very big collaboration kasi noontime show ito,” he said. “It opens a lot of opportunities for actors para makapag-guest sa [“It’s Showtime”] at makapag-guest din sa [“Eat Bulaga”]. It is a competition but it will be a very healthy competition because you’re basically under one roof.”

(It’s exciting. The viewers are the winner here. GMA and ABS-CBN started this collaboration, and this is a very big collaboration because it is a noontime show. It opens a lot of opportunities for actors to guest on “It’s Showtime” and “Eat Bulaga.” It is a competition but it will be a very healthy competition because you’re basically under one roof.)

Meanwhile, Cassy Legaspi was noticeably animated during the interview as she spoke about seeing a certain “friend” on the Kapamilya-based show. She is apparently referring to her rumored flame, singer Darren Espanto, who is a judge on the show’s “Tawag ng Tanghalan” segment.

“Well, I’m friends with someone on [‘It’s Showtime’]. Alam niyo na kung sino. I’m excited because you know, we’re gonna be one big happy family. Yehey, makikita ko na siya. Charot. Joke lang,” she said with a huge smile.

(Well, I’m friends with someone on “It’s Showtime.” You know who he is. I’m excited because you know, we’re gonna be one big happy family. Yehey, I’m going to see him. Just joking.)

Buboy Villar, on the other hand, pointed out that the staff of the Kapamilya and Kapuso networks’ shows would be benefiting the most from “It’s Showtime’s” recent move. “‘Yung mga nasa likod ng camera naman po pinakaimportante po sa’kin, hindi naman po ‘yung mga artista. Kailangan po nilang kumita and dumiskarte eh.”

“Walang problema sa’kin. Ako po ‘yung [tipong] taong walang pakialam basta masaya po kayo, masaya rin po ako. [Basta] may mga trabaho ang mga staff,” he added.

(People working behind the camera are the most important for me, not the celebrities. They need to earn and work for their families. There’s no problem for me. I’m the type of person who doesn’t mind as long as the other person is happy, I’m happy. As long as the staff has a job.)

During the interview, Betong Sumaya said he hoped that the hosts of the new “Eat Bulaga” and “It’s Showtime” would join forces in the future.

“Welcome po sa Kapuso station. Sobrang happy dahil isipin niyo, nagsanib pwersa na. Ang magbebenefit talaga is ‘yung mga viewers kasi mas marami silang choices, mas maraming mapapasaya, mas maraming mananalo ng premyo. Sana mag-krus ang mga landas natin sa susunod,” he said.

(Welcome to the Kapuso station. I’m so happy because come to think of it, it’s a collaboration between both networks. The ones who would benefit are the viewers because they have a lot of choices, more opportunities to be happy, and more ways to win prizes. I hope our paths can cross soon.)

For his part, Mavy Legaspi admitted that he’s “very familiar” with the hosts of “It’s Showtime,” as his mother, seasoned actress Carmina Villaroel, was part of the show as a guest.

“I’m so happy na they’re all here. Actually, nag-guest host for a while si mama doon and noong guest host pa si mama noon bumibisita ako kay mama so I’m very familiar with them,” he added. (I’m so happy na they’re all here. Actually, my mom became a guest host on “It’s Showtime, and I used to visit her there so I’m very familiar with them.)

The actor-host then expressed his desire for both noontime shows to collaborate on future projects, saying it would make the audience “happy.”

“At the end of the day, we all, kahit ano pang show yan, we all have the same goal — to make our studio audience happy and of course sa televiewers,” he said.

(At the end of the day, we all have the same goal — no matter what show it is. To make the studio audience and televiewers happy.)

Following ABS-CBN’s announcement, the executives of Mediaquest Holdings Inc. denied allegations that “It’s Showtime” was bumped off its noontime slot on TV5 to give way to TVJ’s new show, as they pointed out that it’s a “purely business decision.”

“It was a purely business decision that we arrived at. The format is different, it was a blocktime arrangement, and we had an expiry date of June 30. Nagkataon lang that it was a matter of serendipity, and hindi kami nagkulang sa pagtulong sa ABS-CBN,” Mediaquest and TV5 top honcho Manny Pangilinan said.

